Aug 04, 2023
World

France says only ‘legitimate’ Niger government can cut military ties

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: France on Friday rejected the Niger junta’s move to scrap bilateral military pacts, saying the West African country’s “legitimate” leadership alone was entitled to do so.

“The legal framework of France’s defence agreement with Niger is based on accords that were signed with the legitimate Nigerien authorities,” the foreign ministry said, after the junta in Niamey said it was scrapping military cooperation agreements with Paris.

France, which continues to consider detained President Mohamed Bazoum to be Niger’s rightful leader, said his deposed government was “the only one that France and the entire international community recognise”.

It did, however, “take note” of the junta’s statement on military cooperation, it said.

The junta announced Thursday that it was scrapping military pacts between Niger and former colonial ruler France, citing the former ruler’s “careless attitude”.

Niger has had a key role in Western strategies to combat a jihadist insurgency that has plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States maintaining around 1,500 and 1,000 troops, respectively, in the country.

france Niger’s military France’s embassy Niger forces

