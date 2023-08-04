BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: China premiums rise further on robust demand, India market soft

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 05:35pm

Premiums on physical gold in China hit a near five-month peak this week on strong retail demand in the top consumer, while a weaker rupee offset the impact of a retreat in local prices in India.

Chinese dealers charged premiums of $20-$35 an ounce over global spot prices, versus $15-$22 last week.

“We’re moving towards the peak season for Chinese buying and there are reports of good coin and bar demand in Shanghai, plus excellent jewellery sales in Hong Kong,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Global spot prices were trading around $1,930 per ounce, bound for an about 1.4% weekly decline.

“China’s gold demand is expected to improve in the second half of the year due to stimulus policies aimed at boosting consumption,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP.

The China Gold Association said consumption rose more than 16% year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

Gold set for worst week in six as US yields surge before jobs data

Hong Kong premiums were little changed at $0.5-$2.5, while Singapore dealers charged $1.5-$2.5 premiums. Japanese dealers sold gold between at-par prices and $0.5 premiums.

In India, subdued demand forced dealers to offer discounts of about $3 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies - versus $4 last week.

“Local prices are not coming down in sync with the global market because of the falling rupee. It’s creating uncertainty in the market,” said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Domestic prices were trading around 59,400 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to 57,951 rupees on June 29.

India “has now entered a seasonally slow period for consumption,” Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

The jewellery industry hoped for good orders during the India International Jewellery Show, which started in Mumbai earlier this week, said Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Gold Prices Asia Gold physical gold Asia Gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: China premiums rise further on robust demand, India market soft

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on August 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Oil prices rise, set for sixth weekly gain on extended supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Mosques shut after religious riots near India’s capital

Dar announces Rs2mn compensation for families of Bajaur blast victims

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM Shehbaz launches Salam-Pakistan brand, e-Portal to promote tourism

Read more stories