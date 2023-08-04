BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
Opinion

Karachi: power tariff hike unjust, unfair

Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

As a resident off Karachi I wish to raise an important point about the recent increase in electricity tariff by Rs 7.50 per unit.

This massive hike in electricity rates has been imposed on power consumers in Karachi with a view to curtailing circular debt arising from financial mismanagement and operational inefficiencies of the government and its public sector.

This burden constitutes no plausible reason for the government or its power regulator Nepra (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) to subject Karachiites to this unfair electricity tariff increase.

We all know that the residents of Karachi purchase power from K-Electric, which is a privatized company. I am not sure whether K-Electric is one of the contributors to government’s overall debt. Howe ironic it is that a vast majority of people of Karachi pays electricity bills religiously and obligingly, yet a large number of neighborhoods of this city of teeming millions are forced to experience power load-shedding for long hours on a daily basis.

It is however interesting to note that the incidence of non-recovery of bills, power theft and other losses is much higher in reset of the country than Karachi.

We also know that the functioning of most of the Discos in rest the country is strongly characterized by inefficiencies, incompetence, irregularities and corruption. Unfortunately, the Karachiites are being forced to repent for the sins that they have not committed.

I urge the federal government to withdraw power tariff hike for Karachi without any loss of time because it is unjust and unfair, and has no technical or moral ground, so to speak.

Mobashir Sandila (Karachi)

