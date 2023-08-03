BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
FABL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.55%)
FCCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.88%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.04%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.25%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.47%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 17,860 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.21%)
KSE100 48,675 Decreased By -89.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,395 Decreased By -84.9 (-0.49%)
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 02:55pm
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower, with the Saudi index on course to post its first weekly loss in five weeks.

Prices of oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were little changed after a two-day decline, including a sharp drop on Wednesday, as a US government credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, though concerns around supply tightness provided some support.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%, after a 2.3% drop a day earlier as rating agency Fitch cut the US government’s credit rating.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, on course to extend losses for a fifth session after it hit a nine-month high on July 26, weighed down by a 3.6% decline in Saudi Awwal Bank.

Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia eased in July, after output surged to multi-year highs the previous month, a survey showed on Thursday, as new order growth slowed.

On the flip side, Saudi Steel Pipes Co surged about 10%, becoming the top gainer on the index, after it recorded 645% jump in second-quarter net profit.

Saudi bourse extends losses on profit taking; Qatar falls

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%. Dubai’s main share index declined 0.8%, ending its fourth positive session, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.3%, while top lender Emirates NBD Bank was down 1.5%.

Non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates eased in July as new orders slowed from a four-year high the previous month, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Qatari index dropped 1.5%, as almost all its constituent stocks were trading in the negative territory.

Sharia lender Qatar Islamic bank fell 4.6% and Qatar National Bank, Gulf’s largest lender, gave up 1.4%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

