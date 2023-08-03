BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
Lufthansa sees high demand in H2 after Q2 profit jump

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 10:42am

BERLIN: German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa reported a jump in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said it expected high demand for travel, especially in premium classes, to continue for the rest of the year.

In April to June, Lufthansa’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax nearly tripled to 1.09 billion euros ($1.19 billion), slightly above consensus for 1.04 billion, from 341 million a year earlier.

The group now expects full-year adjusted EBIT to come to more than 2.6 billion euros, having previously forecast a significant increase from last year’s 1.5 billion.

