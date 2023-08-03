BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
‘Victim Rizwana’s health condition improving’

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

LAHORE: With the grace of Allah Almighty and the professional team work of doctors, the health condition of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence, is improving.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar told media here on Wednesday that now Rizwana is asking for food by herself and her psychological condition is also fine. Head of Special Medical Board Prof. Jodat Saleem, MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam and other medical experts were also present.

According to him, Rizwana said last night that "I have to go home." The girl's condition is better than before, but due to lung infection, she has difficulty in breathing, which sometimes becomes critical. Moreover, due to the infection in Rizwana's blood, the body parts were affected and after the infection is controlled, surgery on the right arm will be possible.

He said that Rizwana had not received proper medical care before coming to the LGH due to which the wounds worsened and the infection spread to different parts of her body. He added that the medical staff changed the wounds dressing of Rizwana two to three times a day and there are also problems related to internal organs like lungs and heart.

He said that doctors have done bronchoscopy of the girl twice and cannot do more bronchoscopy. Rizwana has two fractures in her arms, the right arm will undergo surgery, but this will be possible only when the infection in Rizwana's body is fully controlled.

It may be added that the caretaker CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, contacted to PM Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to discuss the distressing incident of Rizwana's brutal torture by a judge's wife in Islamabad. In the telephonic conversation, he also provided updates on Rizwana's health and ongoing treatment.

Moved by the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif promptly assured the oppressed family of all possible assistance and pledged to expedite the process of delivering justice.

PGMI Prof Al Fareed Zafar Prof. Jodat Saleem MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam

