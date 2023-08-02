PM, team put country on path of development: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazir Tarar and the members of the National Assembly and former provincial ministers called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Tuesday and discussed various issues including the political and economic situation of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team have once again put the country on the path of development with strenuous efforts. He said that development projects, motorway, power plants and industrial zones are being inaugurated in the country and along with this; the work on CPEC has been accelerated. He said that the government has revived the economy of the country and various development projects have been initiated. He said the government has also restored the dignity of the country among friendly and brotherly countries. He said that the visit of the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister is a reflection of further strengthening of Pakistan-China friendship.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the politics of Muslim League (N) revolves around the welfare of the masses. He said that those who attacked the army installations and disrespected the martyrs of the country would be brought to justice.

Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Deputy Attorney General, Rana Asadullah Khan, Members of National Assembly; Pir Imran Shah, Waheed Alam Khan, Former Provincial Ministers Manshaullah Butt, Malik Iqbal Chanar, Malik Nauman Langrial, Coordinator to Prime Minister, Brigadier Babar Allauddin and former MPA Faisal Jabuna were present in the meeting.

