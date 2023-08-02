BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, team put country on path of development: minister

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazir Tarar and the members of the National Assembly and former provincial ministers called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Tuesday and discussed various issues including the political and economic situation of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team have once again put the country on the path of development with strenuous efforts. He said that development projects, motorway, power plants and industrial zones are being inaugurated in the country and along with this; the work on CPEC has been accelerated. He said that the government has revived the economy of the country and various development projects have been initiated. He said the government has also restored the dignity of the country among friendly and brotherly countries. He said that the visit of the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister is a reflection of further strengthening of Pakistan-China friendship.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the politics of Muslim League (N) revolves around the welfare of the masses. He said that those who attacked the army installations and disrespected the martyrs of the country would be brought to justice.

Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Deputy Attorney General, Rana Asadullah Khan, Members of National Assembly; Pir Imran Shah, Waheed Alam Khan, Former Provincial Ministers Manshaullah Butt, Malik Iqbal Chanar, Malik Nauman Langrial, Coordinator to Prime Minister, Brigadier Babar Allauddin and former MPA Faisal Jabuna were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Azam Nazir Tarar Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

PM, team put country on path of development: minister

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories