BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-6.58%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 57.53 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.92%)
FABL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 96.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.85%)
OGDC 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.87%)
PIBTL 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.13%)
PPL 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.24%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.78%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.13%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 106.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.12%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By 27.4 (0.56%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,279 Increased By 244.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 84.5 (0.49%)
Rouble steadies after second drone strike on Moscow financial district

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 01:53pm

The Russian rouble steadied on Tuesday, supported by high oil prices, but hampered by geopolitics after a second drone strike in three days at the heart of Moscow’s financial district.

At 0825 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 91.67.

It hit a more than three-week low close to 93 in the previous session.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 100.61 versus the euro and had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.77.

The Russian military said its anti-aircraft units had thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” early on Tuesday and downed drones targeting Moscow, but one drone, sent out of control by its units, struck the same high-rise tower hit on Sunday.

Economic sanctions have been the biggest headache for Russia’s business elite since the start of the war in Ukraine, but two drone strikes in the heart of Moscow’s financial district are forcing companies to think about their employees’ safety. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.6% at $84.89 a barrel.

Rouble hits over three-week low vs dollar after Moscow drone attack

It hit a 3-1/2 month high in the previous session.

The rouble often falls sharply after the passing of favourable month-end tax payments, which were due in July on Friday.

The Russian currency has proved more resilient than usual this week, said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov, a promising result.

“We do not exclude that this week the (dollar-rouble) pair will again attempt to gain a foothold below 90,” Antonov said. “But we are not counting on strong rouble growth.” Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,054.6 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,070.0 points.

Russian rouble

