Swiss National Day: Message from Jason Avanceña President, Swiss Business Council

TEXT: On this auspicious occasion of the Swiss National Day, I, as the President of the Swiss Business Council (SBC) in Pakistan, extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to the people of Switzerland.

The Swiss National Day holds a special place in our hearts as we celebrate the rich history, vibrant culture, and remarkable achievements of Switzerland. It is a time for us to reflect on the values that have shaped Switzerland into a beacon of democracy, innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Switzerland for their unwavering support and cooperation. The strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Switzerland have paved the way for mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations in various sectors.

I am truly honored to witness the significant contributions of Swiss companies operating in Pakistan. Their presence has not only stimulated economic growth but has also fostered innovation, and technology transfer. I commend the efforts of these companies in enriching the business landscape of Pakistan and contributing to its development. It gives me great pride to share that Switzerland is one of the top direct investors in Pakistan, as per the Board of Investment, for the fiscal year 2022, Switzerland’s foreign direct investment in Pakistan was USD 146.2 million, the third highest after China and USA.

Furthermore, I would like to acknowledge the invaluable role played by the Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Georg Steiner. His dedication and commitment to promoting bilateral trade, investment, and strengthening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland have been instrumental in enhancing our relations.

As we commemorate this momentous day, let us renew our commitment to further strengthening the ties between Pakistan & Switzerland. Together, we can explore new avenues of collaboration, exchange expertise, and create opportunities for sustainable growth.

I also extend my warmest wishes to the Swiss community in Pakistan, our esteemed members, and all those who have contributed to the success of the SBC. Your unwavering support and dedication are vital in promoting Swiss-Pakistan business relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023