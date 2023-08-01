Swiss National Day: Message from Khurram Shahzad Khan President & CEO HABIBMETRO

BAFL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 06:22am

TEXT: Warmest congratulations to the people and Government of Switzerland on the 732nd National Day of the Swiss Confederation.

Pakistan and Switzerland share a long-standing bilateral relationship built on trust, cooperation, and mutual respect. This bond has strengthened over time, through collaborative efforts in various areas such as trade, investment, development assistance, education, and research and innovation.

Switzerland remains a key trading partner of Pakistan, for a diverse range of products, including pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemicals, energy, engineering, food/beverages, luxury and other goods. Exports from Pakistan to Switzerland include agricultural produce, leather articles, and textile/clothing.

Switzerland’s commitment to investing in Pakistan fosters economic opportunities in Pakistan, contributing to the socio-economic development of our country. This demonstrates Switzerland’s confidence in Pakistan’s potential as an emerging market.

As a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, HABIBMETRO envisions a strengthened Pak-Swiss relationship. We carry forward the long-standing legacy of our parent entity and embody the Swiss values of precision, excellence, and reliability in our business practices.

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, H.E. Georg Steiner for his dedicated efforts toward strengthening the relationship between our countries and his commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

I, along with the team at HABIBMETRO, extend our heartiest wishes to the people of Switzerland. May this celebration be a reminder of the lasting relationship between our nations and herald more collaborative achievements in the years to come.

