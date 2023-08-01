Non-traditional security: Round table conference held on defensive and offensive economics

ISLAMABAD: A round table conference titled “Defensive and Offensive Economics (Non-Traditional Security) led by the National Security Division (NSD) of the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs was organized on Monday at Bahria University, Islamabad.

Engr. Aamir Hasan, Secretary NSD graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was moderated by Babar Bilal Haider, Director Indian Ocean Study Centre, NIMA.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (retd), DG NIMA formally commenced the proceedings by highlighting the importance of non-traditional maritime security threats vis-à-vis a resilient national economy. The Chief Guest, Engr. Aamir Hasan, Secretary NSD emphasized on identifying and strengthening the underlying factors of defensive and offensive economics for a stronger sovereign state. He called for the development of a blue roadmap to achieve said goals. He also appreciated NIMA and NSD for organizing discourse on the topic.

Earlier, Faheem Sardar, Senior Policy Specialist in Non-Traditional Security at NSD, while addressing the concept of Defensive & Offensive Economics, shed light on strategies that nations can adopt to safeguard their interests and build resilience against shocks. Cdre Bilal Abdul NasirSI (retd), Director NIMA Islamabaddilated uponnon-traditional threats in relation to maritime affairs and Blue Economy. He concluded that we need to harness the true potential of maritime economy.

