BAFL 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.69%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.93%)
BOP 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.45%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.77 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (4.35%)
FABL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.95%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.08%)
OGDC 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.32%)
PAEL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.22%)
PIBTL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 96.70 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.87%)
PPL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.31%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.07%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.37%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.47%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.64%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By 11 (0.23%)
BR30 17,434 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.18%)
KSE100 48,095 Increased By 60.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,201 Increased By 4.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court extends IK’s interim bail in six cases

Fazal Sher Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in six cases registered in connection with May 9 protests till August 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till August 15 in the cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The PTI chief appeared before the court along with his counsel Salman Safdar.

At the start of the hearing, the judge expressed annoyance over the entry of lawyers whose names were not included in the list. The court ordered the lawyers to leave the courtroom whose names were not included in the list. The lawyers whose names are mentioned on the power of attorney only be allowed to enter the courtroom.

PTI lawyers have expressed anger over the provision of the list.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s counsel, while arguing before the court, said that we have tried our level best to join the investigation but we have not been given the opportunity to join the investigation. The police told us off the record that they are busy in Muharram security duty, he said.

He said that we wrote a letter to the police to investigate his client but they did not respond to our letter.

“Police call his client but did not investigate him,” he said, adding that we have brought documents therefore his client should be investigated.

The prosecutor said that which counsel has contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP) for investigation today. They should provide evidence regarding their claims that they have made efforts for joining the investigation but they were not allowed, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 15 after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Salman Safdar May 9 protests

Comments

1000 characters

Court extends IK’s interim bail in six cases

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories