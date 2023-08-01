Court extends IK’s interim bail in six cases

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in six cases registered in connection with May 9 protests till August 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till August 15 in the cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The PTI chief appeared before the court along with his counsel Salman Safdar.

At the start of the hearing, the judge expressed annoyance over the entry of lawyers whose names were not included in the list. The court ordered the lawyers to leave the courtroom whose names were not included in the list. The lawyers whose names are mentioned on the power of attorney only be allowed to enter the courtroom.

PTI lawyers have expressed anger over the provision of the list.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s counsel, while arguing before the court, said that we have tried our level best to join the investigation but we have not been given the opportunity to join the investigation. The police told us off the record that they are busy in Muharram security duty, he said.

He said that we wrote a letter to the police to investigate his client but they did not respond to our letter.

“Police call his client but did not investigate him,” he said, adding that we have brought documents therefore his client should be investigated.

The prosecutor said that which counsel has contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP) for investigation today. They should provide evidence regarding their claims that they have made efforts for joining the investigation but they were not allowed, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 15 after hearing the arguments of both parties.

