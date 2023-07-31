BAFL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.03%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.19%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 55.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.85%)
FABL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.05%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.64%)
HUBC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 98.55 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (7.36%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.62%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.15%)
PPL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (7.18%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.39 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.87%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.45%)
UNITY 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 108.8 (2.27%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 611.1 (3.63%)
KSE100 48,035 Increased By 957.6 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.9 (2.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fed official leaves door open to rate hike pause in September

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 08:28pm

WASHINGTON: A Federal Reserve official left open the possibility on Monday of pausing or stopping interest rate hikes at the central bank’s next policy meeting in September, saying “there’s nothing off the table.”

“Thus far we’re on the golden path and we’ve got to walk that line,” Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said in an interview on Yahoo! Finance, referring to the path of lowering inflation without triggering a major recession.

But he signaled as well that the Fed will continue to be data dependent in making its next rate decision.

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

To rein in surging costs of living, the Fed has lifted the benchmark lending rate rapidly since March 2022, and most recently raised rates to the highest level in 22 years.

While the full effect of policy will take time to ripple through the economy, inflation has cooled and retail sales is showing signs of easing, even as the labor market remains robust.

“We’ve never been able to get inflation down even as much as we’ve gotten it down so far without a recession,” Goolsbee said.

“It’s looking like we’re walking the line pretty well,” he added, calling it “fabulous news” to see inflation coming down.

But policymakers will have to “play by ear” when it comes to the restrictiveness of the policy rate, he said, signaling that the Fed will have to closely eye economic data in the coming months.

Asked about the impact of regional bank failures earlier this year – including the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – Goolsbee noted a stabilization in the sector.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Fed official leaves door open to rate hike pause in September

KSE-100 crosses 48,000-point level after nearly 2 years

Rupee records marginal loss, settles at 286.64 against US dollar

Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

CPEC changed lives of thousands of people: Chinese Vice Premier

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in Sindh

President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier

Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

Read more stories