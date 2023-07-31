BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.09%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.76%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.36%)
HUBC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.75%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 98.30 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (7.09%)
PAEL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.89%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.51%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.12%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 107.5 (2.24%)
BR30 17,449 Increased By 594.7 (3.53%)
KSE100 48,082 Increased By 1004.9 (2.13%)
KSE30 17,205 Increased By 396.5 (2.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Swiss National Bank posts $15 billion loss during second quarter

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 11:35am

ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank posted a second quarter loss of 13.20 billion Swiss francs ($15.14 billion), it said on Monday, as interest rate hikes by other central banks dented the value of its massive bond holdings.

The SNB lost 8.08 billion francs on its foreign currency positions of 742 billion francs, as bond prices fell as investors feared more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and others.

The Swiss central bank also lost 3.14 billion francs on its gold holdings in the three months to the end of June, as the lower gold price cut the value of the 1,040 tonnes of the precious metal it holds.

US Federal Reserve Swiss National Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss National Bank posts $15 billion loss during second quarter

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories