BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.74%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (6.25%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 98.29 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (7.08%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.88%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (6.01%)
PRL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.89%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 108.1 (2.26%)
BR30 17,449 Increased By 594.5 (3.53%)
KSE100 48,091 Increased By 1014 (2.15%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 401 (2.39%)
Netherlands keen to avoid Sweden in World Cup knockouts

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:46am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUNEDIN: Netherlands coach Andries Jonker wants to avoid Sweden in the Women’s World Cup last 16 but warned his side against taking Vietnam lightly in their final group game on Tuesday.

The 2019 runners-up need only a draw against the winless Vietnamese in Dunedin to advance, having beaten Portugal 1-0 and held holders the United States to a 1-1 draw.

The US and Dutch sit level in Group E on four points but the Americans boast a superior goal difference of two going into their own final group game, against Portugal.

A sizeable win over Vietnam could propel Jonker’s team to top spot, with the coach fully aware the second-placed side will almost certainly meet red-hot Sweden in the next round.

Jonker described Sweden’s ominous 5-0 battering of Italy on Saturday as “a big result” which added a new dynamic to their match against tournament debutants Vietnam.

“You always have a preference for an opponent who on paper is less strong,” he said on Monday.

“We would prefer to play against the number two in that group than Sweden, but the first aim is always to win and get to the last 16.

“And then after that, if we can score goals, we will of course.

“We’ve never shown any sort of arrogance and we won’t now either.”

With prolific Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema missing the tournament because of injury, the Dutch arrived in New Zealand to predictions they would struggle to find the net.

Jonker said two goals in their first two games was respectable and pointed to a number of high-scoring warmup games as proof they can be prolific.

Vietnam have no chance of qualifying but impressed Jonker with their defending in losing only 3-0 to the US and 2-0 to Portugal.

A Dutch scout dissected both games and reported back that beating Vietnam wouldn’t be straightforward.

“It’s not more intensive than our preparations for USA but it’s not less intensive either. We always put in as much as we can to prepare the players for what is to come,” Jonker said.

“The scout confirmed it’s a good team, so a lot of respect for Vietnam.”

Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova, who provided the assist for Jill Roord’s goal against the US, trained separately from her team-mates on Monday but Jonker didn’t provide an update on her availability.

