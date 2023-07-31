PTI terminates basic membership of 22 members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party membership of 22 members who were either found involved in violating party policy or parted ways with the party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued their termination notices on Saturday and warned against using the party name, designation and membership in any manner whatsoever.

PTI terminated the basic membership of Mehmood Khan, Ziaullah Bangash, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Ehtisham Javed Akbar and Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Zahoor Shakir, Wilson Wazir, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer were expelled from the party for attending the new party meeting without the approval of the competent authority.

Similarly, the PTI also terminated the basic membership of Syed Iqbal Mian, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal and Sher Akbar Khan from the party.

Basic membership of Shah Faisal Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Mufti Obaidullah Khan, Nadeem Khyal Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and Muhammad Deedar were also terminated.