BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.75%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.34%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 31.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 96.40 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.02%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.14%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.78%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.31%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By 55.6 (1.16%)
BR30 17,185 Increased By 330.5 (1.96%)
KSE100 47,621 Increased By 544 (1.16%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.8 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Holy Quran burnings

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

ANKARA: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday urged Sweden to take concrete steps to prevent burnings of the Holy Quran, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

Sweden and Denmark have seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Koran have been damaged or burned, causing outrage among Muslims. Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set ablaze by angry protesters.

In a phone call, Fidan told his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom that continuation of such “vile actions” under the guise of freedom of expression was unacceptable, the source said.

Fidan and Billstrom also discussed Sweden’s NATO military alliance membership application, the source added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday that he had held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and that they agreed the situation was dangerous.

“We need to take measures to strengthen our resilience,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Sweden Holy Quran Hakan Fidan

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Holy Quran burnings

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories