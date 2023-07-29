June 2023: Number of cellular subscribers declines

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers, broadband penetration as well as teledensity declined in Pakistan for the third consecutive month in June 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 192.27 million by end May 2023 to 190.95 million by end June. The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 1.04 million from 124.11 million by end May to 123.07 million by end June.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.3 percent by end May to 52.34 percent by end June.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 81.03 percent by end May to 80.34 percent by end May. Total teledensity decreased from 82.12 percent by end May to 81.43 percent by end June.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.445 million by end May to 4.375 million registering a decrease of 0.07 million. Jazz 4G users decreased from 42.377 million by end May to 42.356 million by end June.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.577 million by end May to 2.526 million by end June, while the number of 4G users increased from 32.298 million by end May to 32.492 million by end June.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.841 million by end May to 2.803 million by end June while the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased from 22.934 million by end May to 22.896 million by end June.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.687 million by end June compared to 2.705 million by end May. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 12.498 million by end May to 12.778 million by end June, registering a 0.28 million increase during the period under review.

The PTA received 14,024 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in June 2023, out of which, 13,844 (98.72 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during June.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by June stood at 13,359, out of which, 13,324 (99.74 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5925 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5,923 (99.97 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,496 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,495 (99.96 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3510 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3,500 (99.72 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,421 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,401 (98.59 percent) were resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023