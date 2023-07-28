Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $541mn, stand at $8.19bn

Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

OGDCL, PSO ink agreement for ‘greenfield refinery project’ in Balochistan

