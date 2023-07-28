BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 27, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $541mn, stand at $8.19bn

Read here for details.

  • Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Read here for details.

  • China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Read here for details.

  • Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

Read here for details.

  • Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Read here for details.

  • MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL, PSO ink agreement for ‘greenfield refinery project’ in Balochistan

Read here for details.

