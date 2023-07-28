BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Governor inaugurates ‘Degree with Skill Centre’

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the “Degree with Skill Centre” Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that promotion of technical and professional education is very important as it creates entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for students.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that private college is providing employment opportunities to the students by imparting vocational, technical education and training in the field of hospitality and tourism. He said that the young generation is our future, adding that spending on their education and training is the best investment. He said that PML-N paid special attention to technical and professional education in its past tenures and also promoted public-private partnership.

According to him, the biggest success of the coalition government was to steer the country out of the economic crisis. Despite the economic difficulties, the PM Shehbaz Sharif has again started paying attention to the youth and has started various programmes. He added that the PM Shehbaz Sharif has started interest free loans and laptop scheme for the youth. He said that the promotion of technical and vocational education is very important.

Terming the incident of Islamia University Bahawalpur as very sad, he said this incident took place at the time when the Vice Chancellor was about to retire, as 25th July was his last working day. He said that according to the policy, the pro-Vice-Chancellor has been given the charge of the Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University, who is a senior professor.

He further said that the Punjab Government has formed a high-level investigation team, while the Higher Education Department of South Punjab has also constituted a high-level investigation committee comprising education experts who will thoroughly review all the facts and submit a report. He said that findings of the report will be shared.

