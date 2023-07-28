PBC condemns brutal murder of advocate Atif Ali Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) strongly condemned the brutal murder of advocate Atif Ali Qureshi, and demanded an independent investigation and immediate arrest of culprits.

Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid, and Chairman PBC Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a joint statement issued on Thursday, strongly condemned the brutal murder of Atif Ali Qureshi, advocate and former General Secretary, Pindi Gheb Bar Association, near Court Complex, Pindi Gheb.

He repeatedly requested DPO Attock and other police officials to provide him security, since he has threats and he had also filed a writ petition in the Court for the provision of security to him but the desired security was not provided to him despite his repeated requests.

They also expressed their concerns about the utter failure of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining and improving the security of courts premises.

They have demanded from the caretaker chief minister as well as the IG Police, Punjab to make an independent investigation immediately and arrest the culprits involved in the said incident to award them exemplary punishment and it should also be investigated why security was not provided to him.

