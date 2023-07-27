IG Punjab inaugurates ‘Face Trace’

LAHORE: The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has officially launched the latest face recognition system of Punjab Police, “Face Trace”.

The system equipped with the advanced artificial intelligence technology has been developed by Punjab Police IT Wing in collaboration with PITB.

Dr Usman Anwar directed all the RPOs, DPOs and investigating officers to use this modern system to bring the habitual and professional criminals to justice.

IG Punjab further said that this system should be further improved in the light of training, practice; integration and feedback received from the force and it should be improved by linking it with the database of other institutions.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers after formally inaugurating the “Face Trace System” at the Central Police Office.

DIG IT Ahsan Younas informed about the features, benefits and working of face recognition system and said that all the districts have been informed about the use of face trace system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023