FM Bilawal discusses Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russian counterpart

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov spoke via telephone on Wednesday and discussed bilateral issues, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In recognition of the importance of the BSGI initiative as well as its potential impact on disrupting global food supply chains, resulting in food inflation and food security concerns, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would benefit developing countries already experiencing economic hardship.

"He expressed the hope that all parties involved in the BSGI would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the Initiative," foreign minister Bilawal was quoted as saying in the FO statement.

"In this regard, the Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for international efforts for restoring the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides."

The statement noted that the foreign minister informed his Russian counterpart of his discussions on BSGI with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkiye, the US Secretary of State, and the EU High Representative.

During the conversation, the foreign minister also renewed the invitation to foreign minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, the FO statement said.

Foreign Minister Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the issue. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact on the matter.

Earlier, Ukraine asked for Pakistan’s support in an ‘appropriate way’ in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia, as the two sides denied having any arms deal.

In a first, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Pakistan last week and held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on a host of issues, including ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas such as trade and economy.

Speaking at a joint news conference after the talks, the visiting Ukrainian foreign minister confirmed that there is no agreement or intergovernmental arrangements between Ukraine and Pakistan in the area of military supplies.

Referring to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kuleba said that he briefed Bilawal about the Russian withdrawal from this initiative on Monday and about its consequences for global food security.

“We regret that it will be Ukraine and countries of Asia and Africa, who will suffer the most from Russia’s withdrawal”, he said, adding that by doing so, Russia significantly undermined global food security which would result in a hike in global food prices.

He said Ukraine considered Pakistan a good partner and expressed his country’s readiness to work with Pakistan in all areas, especially in the area of food security.