BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 metric tons wheat

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 02:33pm

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Aug. 13, they said.

Bangladesh has also previously issued another tender for 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat closing on Aug. 1.

Wheat, corn rise on Black Sea supply fears; soybeans firm

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms.

These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel.

Wheat Bangladesh'

