Jul 26, 2023
Sports

Shafique nears double ton as Pakistan’s lead crosses 200 in 2nd Test

AFP Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 03:06pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique stood unbeaten on 190 as Pakistan stretched their lead to a commanding 231 on day three of the rain-hit second Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan reached 397-4 at tea with Shafique and Agha Salman, on 28, batting in a stand of 53 in Colombo.

Sri Lankan bowlers toiled before pace spearhead Asitha Fernando sent back Saud Shakeel for 57 to take his wicket tally to three so far.

Fernando came around the wicket to trap the left-handed Shakeel lbw and end a 109-run partnership with Shafique.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed made 14 before he retired hurt after feeling dizzy, likely due to a blow he received on his helmet on the first ball faced from Fernando.

Shafique completed 150, his second against Sri Lanka off 235 balls with a single off Ramesh Mendis, and with Salman ensured Pakistan kept a stranglehold on the game.

He then went past his previous best of 160 not out.

Pakistan resumed on 178-2 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166, as the day’s play began on time after Tuesday’s downpours restricted the action to just 10 overs.

Shafique started the day on 87 and hit two successive boundaries off Fernando before a single got his hundred, with a standing ovation from the dressing room.

Skipper Babar Azam moved from his overnight 28 to 39 before being trapped lbw off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, with the decision upheld by the third umpire after review.

It was the sixth time Azam had been dismissed in Test cricket by Jayasuriya, who bowled unchanged from one end in the first session.

Pakistan Babar Azam Abdullah Shafique Prabath Jayasuriya Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test ICC World Test Championship 2023 25

Shafique nears double ton as Pakistan’s lead crosses 200 in 2nd Test

