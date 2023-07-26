BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.02%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.55%)
UNITY 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 23.4 (0.5%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 26.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By 150.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,641 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Not anti-Messi: Argentina’s Rodriguez defends Ronaldo tattoo

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 10:08am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself for having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo inked on her left shin, saying that favouring the Portugal star is not a sign she does not appreciate their World Cup-winning talisman Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old, who also has a tattoo of Argentina great Diego Maradona on her left thigh, said she had been receiving criticism on social media for the tattoo of Ronaldo, Messi’s great rival.

“Please stop, I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m not having a bad time because of you (fans) but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can’t you have an idol or a player you like? “Messi is our great captain in the national team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 (Ronaldo) does not mean that I hate Messi.”

Rodriguez said she saw no problem in having a Ronaldo tattoo as the Portugal forward, who has scored over 800 goals in his career, inspired her. “What is the problem? We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country,” she said.

“Please understand that this is football and everyone has appreciation, their preferences and highlighting one does not mean burying the other.

Enough, it tires me, it hurts me.“ Rodriguez was a late substitute in Argentina’s 1-0 defeat by Italy in their Women’s World Cup group opener.

They next play South Africa on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Lionel Messi FIFA Women's World Cup Yamila Rodriguez

