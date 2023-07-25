Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

COLOMBO: Rain halted play on the second morning of the second Test on Tuesday in Colombo but Pakistan kept up their charge to move into a 12-run lead against Sri Lanka.

The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.

Only 43 minutes of play was possible before the downpour began and forced officials to call lunch.

Shafique and Azam took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with a string of boundaries after a couple of maiden overs to push for a big lead in response to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 166.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, dismissed Sri Lanka in the second session on the opening day after the hosts elected to bat first.

Shafique put on a second-wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood, who made 51, to put Sri Lanka on the back foot with their attacking play.