BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PepsiCo, WWF inaugurate ‘Coastal Clean-up Project’ in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan on Monday launched a Coastal Clean-up Project in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

This project is a part of PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda that encompasses various environmental and sustainability initiatives to do good for people and the planet. It is based on a scoping study conducted by WWF-Pakistan for waste quantification and characterization of coastal sites in Karachi to identify the interventions which will be implemented as part of this project.

According to an announcement of the company here on Monday, the overarching goal of the Coastal Clean-up Project is to collect and control the dispersal of plastic waste through comprehensive coastal clean-up activation. In addition, the activation will also generate awareness among the local community and relevant stakeholders about recycling and proper waste disposal.

PepsiCo associates were joined by WWF-Pakistan team members as well as relevant stakeholders from key government organisations including Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Oceanography, Marine Fisheries Department, Sindh Fisheries, Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, and the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum. The event also marks the formal inauguration of a litter boom installation, which is a floating barrier designed to tactically prevent litter from continuing to float into water sources.

Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan, while inaugurating the event said, “Our oceans are burdened with waste which is impacting the health of our marine ecosystems. Addressing coastal littering, caused largely by human activity and movement, is paramount if we are to conserve nature.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi PepsiCo WWF Pakistan PepsiCo Pakistan Pepsi Coastal Clean up Project

Comments

1000 characters

PepsiCo, WWF inaugurate ‘Coastal Clean-up Project’ in Karachi

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories