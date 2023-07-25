PepsiCo, WWF inaugurate ‘Coastal Clean-up Project’ in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan on Monday launched a Coastal Clean-up Project in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

This project is a part of PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda that encompasses various environmental and sustainability initiatives to do good for people and the planet. It is based on a scoping study conducted by WWF-Pakistan for waste quantification and characterization of coastal sites in Karachi to identify the interventions which will be implemented as part of this project.

According to an announcement of the company here on Monday, the overarching goal of the Coastal Clean-up Project is to collect and control the dispersal of plastic waste through comprehensive coastal clean-up activation. In addition, the activation will also generate awareness among the local community and relevant stakeholders about recycling and proper waste disposal.

PepsiCo associates were joined by WWF-Pakistan team members as well as relevant stakeholders from key government organisations including Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Oceanography, Marine Fisheries Department, Sindh Fisheries, Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, and the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum. The event also marks the formal inauguration of a litter boom installation, which is a floating barrier designed to tactically prevent litter from continuing to float into water sources.

Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan, while inaugurating the event said, “Our oceans are burdened with waste which is impacting the health of our marine ecosystems. Addressing coastal littering, caused largely by human activity and movement, is paramount if we are to conserve nature.”

