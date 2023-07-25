NDMA issues warning: Flash floods in the wake of unrelenting showers

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued flash flood and urban flood warning following the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD)’s prediction that the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue during the next two weeks, from July 25 to August 6.

The PMD has forecasted more heavy rains across the country saying, “Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. A fresh westerly wave is also to enter upper parts of the country from 26 July 2023, which will continue till July 30 under the combined influence of these weather systems”.

The NDMA has warned about urban flooding and landslides for next week as torrential rains coupled with severe weather conditions have wreaked havoc across several parts of the country, resulting in a loss of at least 133 lives, of which, 34 have died in the past four days, injuring 215, killing 245 livestock, and damaged infrastructure.

According to the NDMA’s daily situation report, owing to the various rain-related incidents, at least 368 houses are also damaged, of which, 305 partially and 63 fully destroyed. Moreover, 245 livestock also perished owing to the flooding.

The NDMA said that heavy rains might increase the flow of water in rivers, therefore, rains and flooding were likely to inundate low-lying areas. On the other hand, Indian dams Pong and Thane are also completely filled due to which India may release water into the River Ravi.

The NDMA Monday issued instructions to the concerned institutions and said they should continue to monitor the release of water in rivers from Indian dams. The Tarbela and Mangala have filled more than 70 percent of their capacity. On the other hand, the flow of water in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh is 60,138 cusecs while in River Ravi there is a low-level flood at Head Balloki, the inflow of water at Head Balloki is 67,845 while the outflow is 42,445 cusecs.

According to the NDMA, following roads have been reported blocked in various parts of the country owing to monsoon rains which triggered flash floods: In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) (i) Upper Chitral Mastuj Shandur road at Shahidas is blocked, (ii) Kari and Koghuzi road blocked, (iii) Shahidas road is blocked, (iv) Yarkhun Road at Chuinj, Shalkoach, Breep and Laspur road is blocked, (v) Booni Sonoghur Road at Miam Nullah is blocked, (vi) Nichagh Road at Gazeen is blocked, (vii) Rech and Kot Road at Rayeen is blocked, and (viii) Khot Road at Khot is blocked.

In district Lower Chitral (i) Chitral Circular Road at Danin is blocked, (ii) Chitral Booni Road at the point of Kari is blocked (c) Main Mastuj Road to upper Chitral is blocked, (iii) Garma Chashma Road is blocked, (e) Kari Goalin Goal Road is blocked. In district Lower Dir, the flash flood in Talash, Shamshi Khan Khwar damaged the causeway at Shamshi Khan bridge site. The flood blocked the road for traffic. In district Battagram (i) Main Sachbyar Road is blocked and (ii) Thakot Banna Road is blocked.

In G-B region, following roads have been reported blocked by the GBDMA due to heavy rain/flash flood: (i) Juglote-Skardu Road blocked at Shangus and (ii) Wooden bridge at Darkut nullah, District Ghizar has damaged which has blocked the road.

In the AJK region, following roads have been reported blocked by the SDMA due to heavy rain/ flash flood. In district Muzaffarabad (i) Lohar Gali Road Blocked, (ii) In District Bagh to Sudhangali road is blocked, (iii) Neelum to Muzaffarabad road is blocked at Lawat, (iv) In district Jhelum Valley Leepa road is blocked at Moji, (v) in District Poonch Tolipeer Road, Ghouri Mar Road and Ban Behak Roads are blocked.

In Balochistan, following roads have been reported blocked by PDMA due to heavy rain/ flash flood: (i) Quetta to Sibi road is blocked at Pinjera Pull and (ii) Hanai to Sanjwai road is blocked.

The authorities have mobilised all the required machinery for an early restoration of the abovementioned roads in all the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman NDMA Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig presided a special National Emergency Action Centre (NEOC) session with key stakeholders on the current monsoon situation. The session was attended by DG PMD, representatives of the Federal Flood Centre (FFC), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), and other relevant departments.

The meeting participants reviewed the restoration of roads, bridges, monsoon-related incidents, and rescue and relief operations in rain-affected parts of the country including Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK over the past two days.

The meeting directed relevant departments to prepare resource contingency plans, and implement early warning systems and disaster mitigation interventions in hazard-prone areas by learning from the experiences of Floods 2022.

The meeting noted that proactive measures are essential in mitigating disaster impact and called for tangible actions before disaster strikes.

