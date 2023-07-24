BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.81%)
DFML 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.87%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.17%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
HBL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.69%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.48%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
TPLP 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 102.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.17%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin denies Russia hit Odesa cathedral, blames Ukraine

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 02:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Kremlin denied on Monday that Russian forces had struck a cathedral in the Ukrainian city of Odesa and said, without providing evidence, that a rocket launched by Ukraine had hit it.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a Russian missile had slammed into Odesa’s Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, or Transfiguration Cathedral.

Russia’s attack on Odesa kills one, damages city’s largest cathedral

Russia’s Defence Ministry has said the cathedral was probably struck by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

Kremlin Russia’s defence ministry Volodymr Zelenskiy Ukraine’s Odesa city Odesa cathedral

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin denies Russia hit Odesa cathedral, blames Ukraine

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Procuring LNG directly from Qatar: PM Shehbaz says policy developed for private businesses

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Bangladesh hands Nobel Laureate Yunus $1.1mn tax bill

India’s economy to hold top spot for GDP but not so much for jobs growth

IMF expects deal with Argentina in days, peso to weaken

SBA provides a breathing space: US

Read more stories