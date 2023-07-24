BAFL 38.03 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (7.13%)
Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco seeks gasoil contract cargoes for second time in 2023

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 12:11pm
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco has issued its second tender this year to buy high-sulphur gasoil contract cargoes for a four-month delivery window starting November, a document on the company website showed on Monday.

The tender closes on Aug. 22, with validity up to Oct. 21, the document showed.

The refiner is seeking a total of 1.12 million barrels of 500ppm sulphur gasoil to be delivered between Nov. 1 this year and Feb. 29 next year, according to the document.

Ceypetco was last seeking July to December deliveries of 500ppm sulphur gasoil, but the results of that tender could not be confirmed.

