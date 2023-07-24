BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkiye’s role in securing grain deal commendable: Bilawal

INP Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his resolve to work with Turkiye and other Islamic countries to prevent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran.

In a tweet on Sunday, he strongly condemned the acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities.

Bilawal Bhutto also commended the role of Turkiye in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement last year, which has played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing and the poorest countries.

The foreign minister said that he spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and lauded his efforts in this regard.

Bilawal extended Pakistan’s full support to international efforts in reviving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement.

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister global food prices Turkiye Islamic countries Black Sea grain deal Holy Quran Hakan Fidan

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye’s role in securing grain deal commendable: Bilawal

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories