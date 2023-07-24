Turkiye’s role in securing grain deal commendable: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his resolve to work with Turkiye and other Islamic countries to prevent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran.

In a tweet on Sunday, he strongly condemned the acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities.

Bilawal Bhutto also commended the role of Turkiye in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement last year, which has played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing and the poorest countries.

The foreign minister said that he spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and lauded his efforts in this regard.

Bilawal extended Pakistan’s full support to international efforts in reviving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement.