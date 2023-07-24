BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
PSDF, PARCO sign MoU to provide technical training

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:56am

LAHORE: Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and Pak-Arab Refinery Company Ltd (PARCO) have signed MoU under which they will collaborate to provide high end technical trainings the local communities residing near PARCO’s Mid Country Refinery in Muzzafargarh under PARCO’s CSR program.

According to the MoU, the PSDF, Pakistan’s largest skills fund will provide specific skills training to unskilled youth – including customized programs for women and non-Muslim youth. This program will help them get prepared for income generation, self-employment and entrepreneurship through both onsite skills delivery mechanisms as well as through Hybrid and Digital delivery models. The skills trainings trades range from Agriculture and Livestock to Information Technology and are designed on the latest approved curricula.

PARCO, the largest fully integrated energy company in Pakistan’s corporate sector has been a front runner of Corporate Social Responsibility in local communities, supporting self-reliance capabilities amongst the Pakistani youth. The PARCO and its subsidiaries have been helping many well-known institutions working in the area of vocational trainings during the past several years.

At the signing ceremony COO PSDF said “We are delighted to be partnering with PARCO, one of the nation’s biggest suppliers of energy requirements as it is a testament to their trust in PSDF to help uplift the lives and financial independence of communities”.

GM PARCO Nadeem Chishti on the occasion said that the skilling partnership was all about helping communities near the company facilities in DG Khan develop economically. “We are steadfast in our commitment to our CSR agendas”, he added.

