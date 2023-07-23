BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s World Cup never been tougher, warns Germany coach

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2023 10:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg warned Sunday that women’s football has never been more competitive as her side chase a third World Cup title.

The Germans are one of the favourites in Australia and New Zealand, and have a serious pedigree, having won the tournament in 2003 and 2007.

But they went out in the quarter-finals four years ago, and with women’s football at an all-time high, especially in Europe, Voss-Tecklenburg is wary.

“All the games are tight, women’s football teams have come ever closer,” the coach said on the eve of Germany’s World Cup opener on Monday against debutants Morocco in Melbourne.

“All the countries coming here are not only proud to be at the World Cup, but they absolutely have the quality to play here and to pose problems.

“We will have the same scenario tomorrow against Morocco.”

But Voss-Tecklenburg, a decorated former international player who has been in charge since 2019, welcomed the challenge and said it was good for women’s football.

“We see this around the world, everybody keeps developing,” she added.

“Women’s football is getting ever tighter in an athletic sense, but itself as a sport it is also growing, and we are proud that is happening.

“We live that and we love that, and are up for the challenge.

“It is much more competitive than 20 years ago when I was playing.”

The United States are chasing an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row but face a stern challenge from several European teams, Germany among them.

Aside from Morocco – the first Arab nation to play at a Women’s World Cup – Germany face South Korea and Colombia in Group H.

Germany have several injury concerns ahead of the Morocco clash, with key players Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf both in doubt.

FIFA Women's World Cup Martina Voss Tecklenburg

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s World Cup never been tougher, warns Germany coach

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PM vows to ‘restore country’s image’ if voted to power

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

SC explains what is essential for fair, efficient legal system

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Importance of amendment bill highlighted: Marriyum says entire media landscape has changed

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

Govt seeks restructuring of WB’s CASA-1000 community support programme

Govt to import 100,000 tons of Russian oil every month

‘Misunderstanding’ with Russia ‘amicably’ addressed

Read more stories