Bilawal distributes title deeds

Press Release Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

LARKANA: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has distributed title deeds to 5000 families in Larkana in the first phase of the project to give ownership rights to residential plots to flood victims of Sindh.

PPP Chairman vowed that he will complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and bring the country out of hard times. According to a statement issued by media cell of Bilawal House, PPP Chairman attended the distribution of ownership rights ceremony held in the flood-affected village of Larkana district, Vikio Sangi, and also inspected the houses built by the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) for the homeless flood victims.

He, while addressing the event, said that the PPP government in Sindh is providing financial assistance to the flood victims to rebuild their houses, adding that now such houses are being constructed, which will be safe to a large extent in case of floods.

He added that home ownership right is an asset, which is being given to every woman of all the displaced flood-affected people. “We have learned from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari that when women are economically empowered, it strengthens the entire family,” he added.

Chairman PPP said that the government of Sindh has turned the natural calamity into an opportunity; now flood victims houses are built across the province, adding that 2 million houses are to be built in the entire province, although, it will take time to build these houses, but this is the beginning of a ‘revolution’.

He said that the people sitting in Islamabad have no idea of the sufferings of the flood victims of Larkana. He said that inflation, unemployment and poverty are increasing in the country, adding: “Problems will be solved only by helping the common person, and the day is not far when we will make Pakistan economically strong.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that whenever PPP comes to power, it has been introducing pro-poor and pro-public projects.

