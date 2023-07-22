Lower temperature: Discos implementing only 2-hour loadshedding schedule

ISLAMABAD: The power supply situation has improved across the country due to lower temperature as Power Distribution Companies (Discos) are implementing only two hours’ loadshedding schedule as per policy.

Official sources told Business Recorder that the period of loadshedding in cities and areas of good revenue recovery is determined on the basis of effective demand. The difference between effective demand and gross demand is obtained by deducting the demand of low recovery and high loss areas of the country. So, the highest difference between effective demand and generation this summer occurred on June 26, which was 351 MW.

“Effective demand and production were equal on July 10, resulting in loadshedding of two hours or less in 95 percent of high recovery areas, however, loadshedding continues in areas of low recovery and high losses, which are mostly located in the west and south of the country, in addition to power outages caused by technical glitches and disruptions in the transmission system,” the sources added.

