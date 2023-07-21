India’s entertainment industry projected to grow 9% to $73bn by 2027: PwC

India’s media and entertainment industry is expected to reach $73.6 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.48%, according to consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that published the ‘Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023-2027’ report earlier this week.

The report based its findings on five-year projections of consumer and advertiser spending data across 13 segments and 53 countries and territories, following the Covid-slump.

Asia was identified as a growth hotspot where the combination of large, historically underserved rural populations, spread of mobile broadband, and strong demand for local and sports content presents major opportunities, added the report.

Indonesia, India and China were identified as leading the growth matrix, with global giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Go competing with local streamers in the same space.

Additionally, deals continue to be a means of gaining scale. In February 2023, the Competition Commission of India conditionally approved the US$10 billion merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, opening the way to the creation of one of India’s largest conglomerates, spanning television channels, digital platforms and content production.

In India, streaming leads the way with revenue surging 25% in 2022 to reach $1.8 billion. The market will continue to grow at 14% CAGR to produce revenue of $3.5 billion in 2027.

This will be driven by the competitive SVOD sector, which accounted for 78% of sector revenue in 2022, the report said, adding that while subscription service revenues will expand at 13% CAGR to reach $2.6 billion, ad-supported services (AVOD) will grow at a higher rate, albeit from a lower base.

Cinema, which touched a low of $402 million in 2021 during the pandemic, recovered to $1.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow 15% to reach $2.3 billion by 2027. Admissions recovered from 379 million in 2021 to 986 million in 2022 and are expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2027.

In terms of segment size, television advertising remains the leader. it recovered from the pandemic downturn, with revenue expanding 19% in 2021 and 12% in 2022 to reach $4.7 billion. The report projects TV ad spend growth at 6.4% CAGR to reach $6.5 billion in 2027, making India the fourth-largest TV advertising market globally after the U.S., Japan and China.

Advertising

In the internet advertising sector, a 12% CAGR is projected to see revenue climb from $4.4 billion in 2022 to $7.9 billion by 2027. Within this, the mobile segment is projected to grow at 14% CAGR to boost revenue from $3.1 billion to $5.8 billion.

India’s consumer book market will increase at a 3.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2027, with revenue increasing from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, with most of the growth coming from the electronic books sector, where revenue will increase at 10% CAGR.

India’s music, radio and podcasts market reached revenues of $1.1 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $1.5 billion in 2027.

Looking to the future, the report states that streaming is growing most rapidly in emerging pockets and will be bolstered by a nationwide rollout of 5G capability estimated to be complete by the end of 2024.

Smartphone ownership in India set to grow by 125 million across the forecast period to 888 million, which is 62.52% of India’s population, behind only China, creating a huge opportunity in India’s mobile-first market, added the report.

It cites the main challenge for the streaming market as the India’s low broadband penetration, at just 10.8% in 2022 and predicted to expand to only 14% in 2027. Investment in improved broadband infrastructure will unlock a vast market for streaming players, the report said.

