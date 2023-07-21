Tender process for outsourcing Islamabad Airport: Ministry allowed to proceed further

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Steering Committee has unanimously decided and allowed the Ministry of Aviation to proceed further with tendering for the outsourcing of the first airport – Islamabad Airport – in order to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices.

The meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was held on Thursday to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operations.

The IFC, transaction advisor apprised the meeting of the progress on the working.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team, and other government officials attended the meeting.

