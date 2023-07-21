BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Protest held against policies of Punjab govt, PU

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: The teachers and employees of the Punjab University on Thursday protested against the policies of the Punjab government and the university administration.

In a statement issued by Secretary Punjab University Acadamic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi the Pro-Vice-Chancellor is striving hard to ensure the establishment of a political campus at Gujar Khan only to teach merely four subjects at a distance of half an hour drive from Jhelum campus and to please a powerful political figure, after the objections raised by the Syndicate an emergent meetings of the Academic Council and the Finance Committee have been convened, despite summer vacations.

It was timely pointed out at the time of restructuring, three years ago, that the unrealistic restructuring based on individual interests will lead to financial and administrative crisis in the university, similarly it is again submitted that the political campus of Gujar Khan will increase the financial crunch.

Last year in May, PC-1 worth Rs3.7 billion was submitted and later it was revised to Rs4.7 billion. After the devaluation of the rupee, the current estimate of same project is more than Rs6 billion but the administration is expecting only Rs60 million and that too for running expenses of three years.

Dr Magsi said that some more requests are pending with the University to open the sub campuses. If the process is started it may lead the University towards bankruptcy.

