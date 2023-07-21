Mayors given more powers as amendments made in Sindh LG Law

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Law to give more powers to the cities mayors in the province.

At a short-lived sitting with a low legislators’ presence, the house voted without questioning and debating the new amendments to the local government law.

After legislation of the Sindh Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, mayors in the province will now have more powers, for example, recommending officials for the CEO post at Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Mayors will now chair their respective cities' development authorities like KDA in Karachi. Similarly, mayors will propose three officials for the post director general of the development authorities.

The Sindh government will have powers to dissolve a municipal corporation in any district head quarters and municipal committee in any tehsils’ through a notification.

The KMC will continue to run departments, which were already falling under its management like schools and hospitals.

The provincial finance commission will evolve recommendations in 180 days for the finance award.

For the first time ever, the formula for the share of finance award amongst the councillors will be based on the collection of tax revenues along with backwardness, population and the area limits.

Mayors and chairmen will be the regional head of the solid waste management boards of thier respective cities. The bill was tabled by Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023