BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayors given more powers as amendments made in Sindh LG Law

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Law to give more powers to the cities mayors in the province.

At a short-lived sitting with a low legislators’ presence, the house voted without questioning and debating the new amendments to the local government law.

After legislation of the Sindh Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, mayors in the province will now have more powers, for example, recommending officials for the CEO post at Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Mayors will now chair their respective cities' development authorities like KDA in Karachi. Similarly, mayors will propose three officials for the post director general of the development authorities.

The Sindh government will have powers to dissolve a municipal corporation in any district head quarters and municipal committee in any tehsils’ through a notification.

The KMC will continue to run departments, which were already falling under its management like schools and hospitals.

The provincial finance commission will evolve recommendations in 180 days for the finance award.

For the first time ever, the formula for the share of finance award amongst the councillors will be based on the collection of tax revenues along with backwardness, population and the area limits.

Mayors and chairmen will be the regional head of the solid waste management boards of thier respective cities. The bill was tabled by Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government Sindh Assembly KDA Sindh LG law Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation

Comments

1000 characters

Mayors given more powers as amendments made in Sindh LG Law

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories