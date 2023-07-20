BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
PM steps up consultations with MQM-P

Ali Hussain Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped up consultations with allied parties on a host of issues including the dissolution of assemblies and setting up a caretaker setup, as the current parliament is going to complete its term on August 14.

Following a meeting with PPP leadership, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari the other day, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key coalition partner, held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the leadership of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the PM House on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal were present in the delegation while Federal Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq also participated in the meeting.

According to a statement of the PML-N, detailed consultations were held on the current political situation in the country with the MQM-P delegation during the meeting.

It stated that the meeting was part of the series of consultations of the PM with the allies for the formation of the caretaker government. According to the statement, the meeting also held deliberations over the MQM-P’s key reservation over the recent census.

It further stated that the MQM-P delegation appreciated the PM’s interest and monitoring of the ongoing projects of the federal government in Karachi and ensuring work on them on a priority basis.

It added that the delegation also congratulated the prime minister on finalising the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through the efforts of the government’s economic team.

MQM-P sources maintained that the prime minister also constituted a committee which will make consultations with the MQM-P on all important decisions, including on the matters related to the formation of the caretaker governments in the Centre and the provinces as well as on its reservations with regard to the census.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

