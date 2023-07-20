Police dept launches four new services at e-Khidmat centres

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched four new services related to the police department in e-Khidmat centres, including home servant character certificate and missing document report, vehicle document verification and issuance of duplicate FIR.

As per details shared by an official here on Wednesday, the four new services at the centres were only available at police service centers but now these services will be available in all e-Khidmat centres across the province and people can benefit from these according to their needs.

