BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey's Erdogan signs $50 billion in deals during UAE visit

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:21pm

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates and Turkey inked on Wednesday several deals estimated to be worth $50.7 billion during a visit by President Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi as he toured wealthy Gulf Arab nations for investment and funds.

Erdogan and UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed attended the signing ceremony of the agreements that included an extradition accord, energy and natural resources development, space and defence cooperation, state news agency WAM reported.

Part of the package, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to finance up to $8.5 billion of Turkey earthquake relief bonds. A MoU with Export Credit Bank of Turkiye will see ADQ also finance up to $3 billion in credit facilities to support Turkish exports.

"With the joint agreement we will sign, we will elevate our relations to the level of strategic partnership," Erdogan said in remarks broadcast by Turkish state television from the ceremony.

Turkiye Erdogan begins Gulf tour with trip to Saudi

"We want to strengthen the legal infrastructure in areas such as investment promotion, security, renewable energy and transportation," he added.

Abu Dhabi was Erdogan's last stop in a Gulf tour that focused on reviving Turkey's economy that has struggled with a weakened lira, heavy deficits and chronic inflation. The trip also included Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Reaping the benefits of his diplomatic efforts, Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to buy Turkish drones in the biggest defence contract in Turkey's history.

The Turkish leader has worked to repair diplomatic ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over the last two years after a decade of strained relations over Ankara's support of political Islam and pro-democracy movements. Turkey also sent troops to Doha when Saudi Arabia and the UAE imposed a blockade on Qatar in 2017.

As ties warmed up, business resumed. Abu Dhabi agreed last year to a $5-billion swap deal in local currencies with Ankara to help its struggling lira. UAE companies have since announced several investments in Turkey.

Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek travelled to the UAE to discuss "economic cooperation opportunities" with counterparts, and they met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Ankara said.

Gulf Arab states have launched ambitious plans to diversify their economy from oil, hoping Turkey would help with developing local industries and technology transfer. The drone deal with Saudi Arabia included joint production.

Tayyip Erdogan uae Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Turkey earthquake Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey's Erdogan signs $50 billion in deals during UAE visit

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

PTI chief hatched cipher conspiracy to benefit politically, says Rana Sanaullah

Ukrainian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Pakistan vs India clash set for September 2 as Asia Cup schedule confirmed

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies

KSE-100 closes marginally positive as banks, oil/gas sectors help

Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs

Read more stories