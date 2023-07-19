Ukrainian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with his counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the visit.

Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education, the ministry said.

The statement added that Kuleba’s visit is the first ministerial visit from Ukraine since both countries established diplomatic ties in 1993.

It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Islamabad has been building ties with Moscow and has recently begun importing discounted Russian crude oil to meet its local demand and save on foreign exchange reserves.