BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ukrainian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

  • Dmytro Kuleba will meet PM Shehbaz and hold detailed talks with his counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, says FO
BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 07:18pm

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with his counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the visit.

Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education, the ministry said.

The statement added that Kuleba’s visit is the first ministerial visit from Ukraine since both countries established diplomatic ties in 1993.

It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Islamabad has been building ties with Moscow and has recently begun importing discounted Russian crude oil to meet its local demand and save on foreign exchange reserves.

Dmytro Kuleba Ukraininan foreign minister

Comments

1000 characters

Ukrainian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

PTI chief hatched cipher conspiracy to benefit politically, says Rana Sanaullah

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies

KSE-100 closes marginally positive as banks, oil/gas sectors help

Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs

Military trials: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Read more stories