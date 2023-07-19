Women empowerment must for sustainable development: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Country Head of Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, Birgit Lamm, along with Muhammad Anwar, Head of Programs and Administration called on Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here at Governor House on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest and measures for women empowerment.

Birgit Lamm said on the occasion that training programs will be started in collaboration with various related organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, to empower women.

She said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, is regarded with great respect in Germany. She further said that a road in Heidelberg, Germany is named after him 'Iqbal- Ufer' to pay tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it is impossible to achieve the development goals of any country without empowering women, adding the government is providing equal opportunity for women.

He said that Pakistani women are talented and their significant representation in various fields is a practical proof of this. He added that a special quota has been kept for women in the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Program.

He said this program will help women in all the country, including the backward areas of Sindh and Punjab, to start various businesses which will help empower them economically.

The governor said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also has a separate section for empowering women by helping them to start different businesses. He also appreciated the training program for the Pakistani parliamentarians by the organization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023