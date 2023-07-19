Farewell dinner: Bilawal hosts Islamabad-based diplomatic corps

ISLAMABAD: As the coalition government is going to complete its term, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday hosted the Islamabad-based Diplomatic Corps for a farewell dinner and thanked the countries and partners who supported Pakistan in economic turbulence, particularly in finalising the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister said that as Pakistan is heading towards elections and hoped that the people of Pakistan will choose between the politicians doing “politics of hatred and the politicians who offer hope and unity.”

Citing the catastrophic floods of the last year, he said that the challenges faced by Pakistan or any other country are not restrained by borders. He said that it was not possible for Pakistan alone to respond to the huge challenge without the support of the international community.

He said that the climate challenge is one of these challenges that cannot be responded to in isolation, adding that together with the international community, Pakistan played its role in advancing the aspirations of the developing countries at the platform of the COP27.

The foreign minister pointed out that Pakistan experienced extremely difficult economic turbulence over the course of the last few years and thanked the Diplomatic Corps extending support to Pakistan.

He particularly thanked friendly countries and partners, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, and the United States in finalising the latest agreement with the IMF, adding that it was not possible without the support of the “friends and partners”.

He underscored the need for broad-based support not only from the 13 political parties in the ruling coalition but also from the opposition parties for the economic reforms agenda, adding that the coming time will be tough economically for Pakistan which needs broad-based support.

Bilawal also maintained that he undertook record visits to various countries during his 15 months at the office. He said that there is untapped potential for increasing bilateral relations and cooperation with a number of countries for the mutual benefit of the peoples.

“As all of you worked day and night for improving the bilateral relations, but I think you will all agree that for one reason or the other, we are unable to unlock the true potential of our respective bilateral relations,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023