BAFL 34.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FABL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.46%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.36%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PPL 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.62%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.32%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
TRG 104.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.5%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hits near 16-month low vs euro, recovers vs dollar

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 02:03pm

The Russian rouble slipped to a near 16-month low against the euro on Tuesday, but firmed marginally against the dollar, clawing back some ground after losing around 1% in the previous session, under pressure after an attack on the Crimean Bridge.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 90.74, but had lost 0.1% to trade at 102.22 versus the euro, earlier touching 102.6075, its weakest point since March 28, 2022. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.64.

The Russian currency has been gradually weakening all year as exports fall and imports recover, but pressure intensified sharply after an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June.

Geopolitical pressure reared its head again on Monday as a blast knocked out Russia’s bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones, killing two people.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Easing domestic demand for foreign currency, upcoming month-end tax payments by exporters and the expected prospect of a central bank rate hike this week should all lend the rouble some support.

Russian rouble weakens, heading back towards 92 vs dollar

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise rates by 50 basis points to 8% on Friday, with the rouble’s sharp slide in recent weeks adding to already intensifying inflation pressure from labour shortages and strong consumer demand.

“I think a 0.5% step at the next meeting is likely,” said Dmitry Kulikov from the ACRA rating agency.

“Larger steps will probably be considered.” Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.1% at $78.55 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.9% to 1,018.9 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was at its strongest since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, climbing 0.5% to 2,933.3 points.

Some large companies announcing the resumption of dividend payments in June and July have buttressed the index, but it remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble hits near 16-month low vs euro, recovers vs dollar

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military trials: SC dismisses govt’s request for a full court

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Ton-up Shakeel helps Pakistan stretch lead in Galle Test

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

Read more stories