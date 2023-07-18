BAFL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.27%)
DGKC 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.76%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
PPL 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.25%)
PRL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.82%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.05%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.2%)
TRG 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.97%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,502 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,664 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,915 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 15,925 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s aluminium imports rise 10.7% y/y in H1

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 12:18pm

BEIJING: China’s aluminium imports in the first half of 2023 rose 10.7% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, with domestic supplies constrained by power woes and demand expectations.

The world’s biggest aluminium producer and consumer imported 1.2 million metric tons of unwrought aluminium and products -including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - from January to June, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

June imports totalled 211,235 metric tons, 12.8% higher than the 187,362 metric tons imported in the same month of 2022, also up from the 191,701 tonnes in May.

Domestic production growth was limited this year, largely due to the hydro-power shortage in the southwestern Yunnan province, the fourth biggest aluminium-producing region in the country.

China’s production of primary aluminium merely grew 3.4% in the first half of this year to 20.16 million metric tons, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Production in Yunnan started to resume late last month, but analysts expected more supply to come to the market later.

Meanwhile, consumption of the metal mainly used in the transportation, construction and packaging sectors has been softer than expected this year.

China’s June aluminium output climbs as Yunnan eases power curbs

The world’s second-biggest economy depicted persistent weakness in the property sector, a once major economic pillar and falling exports due to weak global demand. But there were some bright spots of aluminium demand, such as the energy vehicles and solar sectors.

Investors also hoped for more stimulus by Beijing to boost economic growth, lending more support to industrial metals.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium products, totalled 11.56 million metric tons last month, the customs data showed, up 22.9% on the prior year.

Bauxite imports in the first six months of the year totalled 72.09 million metric tons, up 10.6% from a year earlier, the data showed.

aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

China’s aluminium imports rise 10.7% y/y in H1

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military courts: SC resumes hearing

Army backs economic revival plan

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Read more stories