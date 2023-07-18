Oil steadies as investors digest China gloom, eye US crude supplies

LONDON: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed a possible tightening of US crude supplies against weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.

Brent crude was down 1 cent at $78.49 a barrel by 0753 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 1 cent to $74.16 a barrel.

Both contracts fell more than 1.5% on Monday, following lacklustre Chinese data and the partial restart of some Libyan oilfields.

Market participants were awaiting industry data later on Tuesday that is expected to show US crude oil stockpiles and product inventories fell last week.

Sluggish gross domestic product (GDP) data from China released on Monday “kept a cautious lid on prices with some reservations in its demand recovery,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

China’s GDP grew 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3%, as its post-pandemic recovery lost momentum.

Meanwhile, US shale oil production is projected to see its first monthly decline since December 2022, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

Still, global supplies are expected to see a boost from the resumption of output at two of three Libyan fields that were shuttered last week.

Output was thwarted by a protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.

“Brand new shiny months normally see OPEC wheel out friendly drop quotes or of late, the voluntary cut bombs as promised by Saudi enabling a surge in enthusiasm,” said PVM analyst John Evans.

“But as the month moves on and the calendar comes across more data on economic performance and markers, a sense of pragmatism ensues and an inevitable deflation in mood.”