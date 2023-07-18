BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 17, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Army’s top brass vows to support govt’s ‘strategic initiatives’ for economic revival
- PRL, Air Link look to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan
- Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO
- Illegal loan apps: govt bans dozens as crackdown finally begins
- Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial
- PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan president for support in IMF deal
- KSE-100 ends marginally lower after range-bound session
- ‘PTI Parliamentarians’: Pervez Khattak officially launches new political party
