BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Army’s top brass vows to support govt’s ‘strategic initiatives’ for economic revival

Read here for details.

  • PRL, Air Link look to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Read here for details.

  • Illegal loan apps: govt bans dozens as crackdown finally begins

Read here for details.

  • Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan president for support in IMF deal

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends marginally lower after range-bound session

Read here for details.

  • ‘PTI Parliamentarians’: Pervez Khattak officially launches new political party

Read here for details.

